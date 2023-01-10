Photo from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- After being together for over 18 years, broadcast journalist and funnyman Marc Logan on Tuesday, January 10, married his wife Eloisa Diego in church.

The wedding took place at the St. James the Great Parish in Alabang, Muntinlupa City and was attended by the couple's family, loved ones and some of the biggest names in politics and media industry.

Logan and Diego have been married since December 2003, according to their Facebook pages, before finally tying the knot in a church this year.

Videos courtesy of Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

Part of the couple's male sponsors were Noli de Castro, Jake Maderazo, Freddie M. Garcia, Ted Failon, DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., Sen. Lito Lapid, Rep. Edward Hagedorn, Rep. Franz Pumaren, Mike Enriquez, and ABS-CBN executive Ernie Lopez.

Sen. Cynthia Villar, ABS-CBN executive Cory Vidanes, Korina Sanchez, Karen Davila, Ces Drilon, Doris Bigornia, Vilma Santos, Judge Carmencita Logan, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, DSWD Undersecretary Nina Taduran and Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares were the couple's female sponsors.



The couple has two children already: Coleen and Marc.

