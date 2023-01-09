SZA and Taylor Swift. Photos from SZA and Taylor Swift's Twitter accounts.

American singer SZA has denied rumors that she has "beef," or a disagreement, with hitmaker Taylor Swift over their rankings in the Billboard charts.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, SZA expressed disapproval of fans fighting over their idols.

"There’s 1 minute left in the tracking week thank you for STREAMING SOS And copping digitalis! Thank you, CAMP for always DOING YOUR BIG ONE ... LOVE TO EVERYONE," SZA said in the tweet.

"Uhh, I feel silly that I even have to say this but I see supporters arguing and I hate that. I don’t have beef (with) ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing! Everyone’s just tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE," she added.

SZA's sophomore album "SOS" has been the top album on Billboard since its release, taking over Swift's "Midnights".

SZA has a Grammy award under her belt for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" with Doja Cat. Her debut album was released in 2017 and gained attention for the pandemic hit song "The Weekend."

