'A Man Called Otto' to hold sneak previews Jan 16-17

A grumpy Tom Hanks? Count me in.

Columbia Pictures’ heartwarming comedy A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks will arrive in Philippine theaters earlier than expected when it holds special sneak previews on Monday & Tuesday, January 16 & 17 nationwide.

Based on the # 1 New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Hanks), a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife.

Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol – she challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around.

A heartwarming and funny story about love, loss, and life, A Man Called Otto shows that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.

Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland), A Man Called Otto stars Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Cast Away), Mariana Treviño (Club the Cuervos), Rachel Keller (Fargo) and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven).

The screenplay is written by Academy Award® nominee David Magee (Best Adapted Screenplay, Life of Pi, 2012; Best Adapted Screenplay, Finding Neverland, 2004) based upon the best-selling novel “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman.

In Philippine cinemas starting January 25, A Man Called Otto is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.