SLIDESHOW: Here are your Golden Globe 2024 winners

Here are the winners of the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday.

"Oppenheimer" was the big winner with five awards including best drama film, actor, supporting actor, director and original score -- giving it clear momentum heading into Hollywood's awards season, which culminates with the Oscars in March.

"Poor Things," a sexy, darkly funny take on the Frankenstein myth starring Emma Stone, won the award for best comedy or musical film, besting "Barbie," the other half of last summer's "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, which won two awards.