SLIDESHOW: Here are your Golden Globe 2024 winners

Here are the winners of the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday.
"Oppenheimer" was the big winner with five awards including best drama film, actor, supporting actor, director and original score -- giving it clear momentum heading into Hollywood's awards season, which culminates with the Oscars in March.
"Poor Things," a sexy, darkly funny take on the Frankenstein myth starring Emma Stone, won the award for best comedy or musical film, besting "Barbie," the other half of last summer's "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, which won two awards.
British director Christopher Nolan (L) and British film producer Emma Thomas (R) hold their Golden Globe awards for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Drama for 'Oppenheimer' in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE
Irish actor Cillian Murphy (L) holds the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Oppenheimer,' while standing with US actor Robert Downey Jr. who is holding the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for 'Oppenheimer' in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE
US actor Emma Stone poses with the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for 'Poor Things' in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE
US actor Paul Giamatti poses with the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for 'The Holdovers' in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE
US actor Lily Gladstone poses with the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE
US musicians Finneas O'Connell (L) and Billie Eilish (R) pose with the Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture 'What Was I Made For' in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE
(From left) English actor Matthew Macfayden, Australian actor Sarah Snook and US actor Kieran Culkin hold their respective Golden Globe awards for their performances in the television series 'Succession' in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE
Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki holds the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television award for 'The Crown' in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE
US actors Ayo Edebiri (left), winner of Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for 'The Bear', and Jeremy Allen White (right), winner of the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for 'The Bear', pose together in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE
South Korean writer Lee Sung Jin (C) holds the Golden Globe for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for the show 'Beef' while standing with actors Steven Yeun (L) and Ali Wong (R) in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE
French director Justine Triet holds the Golden Globe awards for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture Non-English Language for the film 'Anatomy of a Fall' in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE