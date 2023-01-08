Home  >  Entertainment

'Mara Clara' stars Gladys Reyes, Judy Ann Santos reunite after 5 years

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2023 04:17 PM

Photos from Gladys Reyes' Instagram account.
Photos from Gladys Reyes' Instagram account.

MANILA — "Mara Clara" stars Gladys Reyes and Judy Ann Santos reunited on Saturday after 5 years.

In an Instagram post, Reyes shared snaps of their moments during the birthday of Santos' daughter, Luna. 

"Reunited after 5 years! Just like our serye Mara Clara, 5 long years! The last was in 2018 in our renewal of wedding vows and it was just a quick hello," Reyes said in the caption.

"Finally today, on Luna's 7th bday! I really missed u sis @officialjuday! So happy to see u and some of our good friends," she added.

"Mara Clara" was among the longest-running Filipino teleseryes till the run of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" led by Coco Martin. 

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Gladys Reyes   Judy Ann Santos   celebrity news  