Photos from Gladys Reyes' Instagram account.

MANILA — "Mara Clara" stars Gladys Reyes and Judy Ann Santos reunited on Saturday after 5 years.

In an Instagram post, Reyes shared snaps of their moments during the birthday of Santos' daughter, Luna.

"Reunited after 5 years! Just like our serye Mara Clara, 5 long years! The last was in 2018 in our renewal of wedding vows and it was just a quick hello," Reyes said in the caption.

"Finally today, on Luna's 7th bday! I really missed u sis @officialjuday! So happy to see u and some of our good friends," she added.

"Mara Clara" was among the longest-running Filipino teleseryes till the run of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" led by Coco Martin.

