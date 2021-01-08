Bugoy Drilon, Moophs collaborate on new single 'Tied'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer Bugoy Drilon and producer Moophs have joined forces for the new single "Tied," which was released under Tarsier Records.

Inspired by an online love story of two people apart, "Tied" is about a one-sided love. "Sadly, the relationship didn’t work out as expected,” Drilon said in a statement released Friday.



“Being ‘tied’ describes exactly how it feels when someone you made memories and shared moments with suddenly becomes a stranger. You feel tied to those memories but you have to respect the distance they need,” Drilon added.





For Moophs, the song, which he refers to as having a "healing energy," was inspired by his recent collaboration with two-time Grammy nominee reggae producer, Leslie “Bimwala” Ludiazo.



He also shared excitement in working with Drilon for the first time.

"Working with Bugoy Drilon was amazing! I'm such a fan. He's one of the most talented singers to ever step into my studio,” he said.



The music video of "Tied" is also coming soon on Tarsier Records’ YouTube channel.



Drilon is known for his OPM hits “Paano Na Kaya”, “Muli”, and “Hindi Na Bale.” As of writing, his cover of Matisyahu’s “One Day” now has over 114 million views on YouTube.

Moophs recently produced Tarsier Records’ biggest international collaboration release to date, “Rise,” with Eric Bellinger, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Zee Avi, and Vince Nantes in 2020.

Moophs' collab with Iñigo Pascual, the dancehall-afrobeat-inspired pop track “Always,” made it to Apple Music's "The 100 Best Songs of 2020."

"Tied" is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Related video: