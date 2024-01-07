Yeng Constantino opens up about mental health, marriage, and future plans

MANILA — OPM singer Yeng Constantino opened up about her journey with mental health, marriage, and her plans for the future.

Constantino revealed that she has been attending therapy sessions for the past four years.

"Talagang kinailangan ko 'yun. Actually 4 years na ako nag te-therapy at hanggang ngayon nag-therapy pa rin ako, kasi katulad namin mga tao na maaga nagtrabaho, ako nag-work ako 14 years old. Medyo marami kang bagahe, marami kang bagay na tiniis," the singer said.

"'Yung child in you, hindi nakapaglaro. Nakapaglaro ako pero hindi katulad ng ibang bata. There’s just part of my heart and my brain na kailangan ko i-tend to," she added.



Aside from her mental health journey, Constantino also spoke about her 9-year marriage to her husband, Victor Asuncion.

"Sobrang saya ko, kasi maganda samahan namin ni Yan. Mag-nine years na kami next month and grabe lang talaga yung blessing ng relationship [namin]. Alam ko na it was a lot of work. Pinagpe-pray ko lang kay Lord na patuloy niya i-strengthen 'yung relationship namin," she shared.



As for their plans for the future, Constantino revealed that she and her husband are considering freezing their eggs as a way to preserve the option of having children in the future.

"Talagang wala pa sa panahon ngayon. Hindi pa talaga namin nakikita na mag-baby kami, pero narinig ko nga si Ma’am Karen Davila. Before pinapayuhan na niya ako magpa-freeze daw ako ng eggs and I think I will listen to her kasi hindi ko din talaga alam kailan ako magiging ready," she shared.

The couple believes in taking the time to build a family.