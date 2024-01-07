'Linlang: The Teleserye Version' to air starting Jan. 22

Paulo Avelino and Kim Chiu. Photos from Dreamscape Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — The teleserye version of the hit series "Linlang" is set to air on TV this month.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Dreamscape Entertainment revealed that "Linlang: The Teleserye Version" will air new episodes starting January 22.

"Siya si Juliana, ang asawang pinanggigilan ng lahat. Siya si Victor, ang mister na pagbabayarin ang nagkasala," Dreamscape Entertainment said in the caption.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, all episode of "Linlang" were available exclusively on Prime Video.

Along with Avelino and Chiu, "Linlang" also stars JM de Guzman, Kaila Estrada, Maricel Soriano, Ruby Ruiz, Jaime Fabregas, Heaven Peralejo, among others.

Throughout its run, "Linlang" was consistently at the top of the charts of Prime Video.

"Linlang: The Teleserye Version" will air new episodes starting January 22 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5.

