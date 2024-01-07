Francine Diaz teases music collab with Korean artist

Francine Diaz as the Star Patroller on September 14. 2023 at the TV Patrol studio inside the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actress Francine Diaz teased that she is set to collaborate with a Korean artist as she ventures into music.

In an interview, Diaz revealed that she went to South Korea last December to record the track.

“Well, we went to Korea last month, December 29, nag-record po kami ng song doon. Ito po ‘yung sinabi ko noon with Ms. Jaime Rivera na meron ako song na gagawin with a Korean artist. ‘Yun na lang po ‘yung pwede ko sabihin, as of now. This year din po ang release namin. Maybe next month,” she said.



Diaz admitted that she never anticipated joining the music industry. However, she sees this as an opportunity to explore and express herself in new and exciting ways.

“Hindi ko din po akalain na mapapasok ko ang singing industry kumbaga. Masaya naman ako natuto po ako sa mga nakakasama.”

To give her fans a clue, she said the song that will be release is an English version of a Korean song made by the Korean artist.

“An English version of a Korean song na ginawa din niya but this time naman may POV ng girl,” she said.

As the year unfolds, Diaz is also preparing herself for song collaboration from other local artists.



—with a report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News