BTS wraps 2021 with 4 bestsellers in US



Although music purchases have continuously been dropping globally due to the rise of streaming platforms, one South Korean act continues to set new sales records.

In the United States’ streaming-dominated economy, BTS proved digital purchases have not gone out of style — at least not for them.

In fact, the septet wrapped the previous year by scoring four spots inside the top 10 of Billboard year-end ranking of best selling songs for 2021.

Citing MRC Data, the music publication reported that the Bangtan boys’ smash hit “Butter,” which bagged over 1.89 million digital copies, was the country’s No. 1 download for 2021.

“Permission to Dance” then followed at No. 3 with 404,000 units, “Dynamite” at No. 6 with 308,000 units, and “My Universe,” their collaborative material with Coldplay, at No. 7 with 287,000 units sold.

Other songs that scored a spot on the year-end list are “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes at No. 2 (499,000), “Levitating” by Dua Lipa at No. 4 (375,000), “Astronaut in the Ocean,” by Masked Wolf at No. 5 (325,000), Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran at No. 8 (282,000), “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic at No. 9 (260,000), and “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande at No. 10 (251,000).

The 2021 figures are yet another show of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s unrivaled selling power.

BTS’ smash hit “Butter,” for instance, outsold “Fancy Like,” the next top-seller, by 1.39 million copies. Meanwhile, the English dance pop’s tally alone almost out-paced the combined total of the other tracks on the purchase only ranking (1.99 million).

The overall sum of the fpur titles of the South Korean act, which amounts to over 2.8 million units, is all the more unbeatable. Based on the gathered data, the group’s pieces outperformed the combined turnout of the other tracks on the list by nearly one million downloads.

The aforementioned figure does not include the purchases of other BTS songs like Jungkook’s solo tracks “Euphoria” from “Love Yourself: Answer” and “My Time” from “Map of the Soul: 7,” which have consistently been placing on the upper tiers of Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart in the past year.

The sales of the septet’s albums such as “BE,” “Skul Luv Affair,”as well as that of the “Love Yourself” trilogy, which frequently dominated the music publication’s World Albums chart in 2021, has also yet to be added in the already impressive count.

It is the second time BTS scored the best-selling song of the year in the U.S. Back in 2020, “Dynamite” blasted the band to the top after churning out 1.26 million digital copies.

Currently, BTS holds the record for most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart.