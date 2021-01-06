JC Alcantara to portray own life story in ‘MMK’ episode

MANILA — JC Alcantara, the breakout star of the hit BL series “Hello, Stranger,” will star in an upcoming episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya” depicting his life story.

Bago napansin ang kanyang kinang, hindi naging madali ang pinagdaanan ng isang bituin.



Samahan si JC Alcantara sa kanyang kwento ng pagsisikap para matupad ang pangarap ngayong Sabado, 9PM sa #MMKJCAlcantara pic.twitter.com/Q2uvXRbz4x — MMKOfficial (@MMKOfficial) January 5, 2021

Alcantara will portray himself before he entered showbiz, according to a teaser released on Wednesday, ahead of its Saturday airing.

The episode will also follow Alcantara’s pursuit of acting, including the numerous rejections he encountered before he got his big break.

Joining Alcantara in the episode are real-life couple Lara Quigaman and Marco Alcaraz, who will play his parents.

The third of four children, Alcantara hails from Bongbongan, Nueva Ecija, where his father was a construction worker and his mother sold rice for a living.

At 16, Alcantara bagged his first role in a TV commercial, paving the way for further projects in Metro Manila. In 2018, he was introduced as a member of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic Circle.

Now also a talent of Star Cinema’s Rise Artists Studio, Alcantara is gearing up for his first lead role in a movie, the sequel to “Hello, Stranger.”

Hosted by Charo Santos, “MMK” releases episodes weekly and can be viewed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC