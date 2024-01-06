'It's Showtime' trends with new segment 'Karaokids'

'It's Showtime' family during new segment 'Karaokids.' ABS-CBN.

MANILA — ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" trended on social media after they launched their new segment "Karaokids" on Saturday.

In "Karaokids," pairs will be guessing the songs that the "It's Showtime" kids are singing from what they're listening through their headphones. The pair with the shortest time and most songs will move on to the jackpot round.

In the jackpot round, the pair must guess all the three songs and they will win P50,000. Vice Ganda and Jackie Gonzaga won the test round and shared the prize money to the audience.

The hashtag #ShowtimeNewYearVibes topped the trending list on X, formerly Twitter in the Philippines.

"It's Showtime" also had more than 175,000 peak concurrent viewers combined on various platforms.

