Vilma Santos and Nora Aunor in 'T-Bird at Ako'

MANILA -- Right after taking a holiday break, Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 Best Actress Vilma Santos sat down with ABS-CBN News and talk about her plans after winning the most coveted acting award from the festival.

Ate Vi, as fans and industry people fondly call her, said she wants to finish one more movie this 2024 but admitted that she’s on a wait-and-see mode because she wants to do socially-relevant movies like her past award-winning films.

’Nami-miss ko doing a movie like ‘Sister Stella L’, ‘Dekada 70’, ‘like ‘Bata Bata Paano Ka Ginawa’ yung ganitong tipo ng movie. Kahit isa lang next year!’ she said.

Fans have been clamoring and curious to know if she’s open to work again with superstar Nora Aunor. Santos revealed: “Yes, I have a script also na ipinadala na kaming dalawa ni Ate Guy. But, I dont want to sound mayabang pero hindi mo pa mapili, hindi naman marami pero may mga scripts ako dito.”

Santos and Aunor’s iconic 1982 movie ‘T-Bird at Ako’ is also gaining buzz online from netizens requesting for a remake. Fans have been pitching that Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre to star in the project.

Santos approves. ‘Uy, heaven 'yan! Heaven 'yang team na 'yan! Parehong magaling 'yan!’

Also, the Star for All Seasons had nothing but gratefulness and appreciation to all the actors who have been expressing that they want to work with her in the future like Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion, and Nadine Lustre to name a few.

Watch the full interview below: