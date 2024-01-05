Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Television host and comedian Vhong Navarro has turned a year older as he marked his special day on "It's Showtime."

On Thursday, Navarro, 47, received greetings from his "Showtime" family.

"Ang birthday wish ko lang naman ay maging healthy ako at ang aking buong pamilya," Navarro shared.

"Nagpasalamat ako sa mga nakaalala sa aking kaarawan. Sa mga nag-text, nag-message, maraming-maraming salamat. Mahal na mahal ko kayo," Navarro addd.

Navarro also expressed his love for his family, specifically his wife Tanya Bautista, and his two sons.





On social media, Navarro's wife Tanya Bautista shared her birthday message for the actor.

"Cheers to the only man who puts up with my quirks and still calls it love! I love you, my everything! HAPPY BIRTHDAY," Bautista wrote.

