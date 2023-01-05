Kyla receives sweet birthday greeting from husband Rich Alvarez

MANILA -- Singer Kyla is celebrating her birthday on Thursday, January 5.

On Instagram, Kyla's husband, former basketball player Rich Alvarez shared his message for the singer's special day as he uploaded snaps of her.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife and mother to Toby!! We love you so much! Thank you for always pushing us to be better and wanting more in our lives. We’ve been together so long there’s only one thing I want to know… what’s your secret? How come we’ve been together almost half our lives and I’m the only one aging in this relationship? Please tell me your secret. I promise I won’t tell anyone. Hahahaha! I love you!!! Thank you for making the happiest and luckiest person in the world!! Happy Birthday Sweetheart!" he wrote.

In the comment section of his post, Kyla simply wrote: "Hahaha! Thank you, my love!!!"

Kyla and Alvarez are set to celebrate their 12th civil wedding anniversary in April. They have a son, Toby.

The two had their church wedding in November 2011, months after their civil wedding. They dated for seven years before deciding to tie the knot.

Dubbed as the country's "Queen of R&B," Kyla recently released "COY" her single with Brian Mcknight Jr. She also recorded "Di Ko Kayang Limutin" for Jonathan Manalo's 20th anniversary album.

