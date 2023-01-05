Gary Valenciano to hold 2-night Valentine concert

MANILA — Gary Valenciano is set to hold a 2-night concert next month to celebrate Valentine's Day, Newport World Resorts said Thursday.

"Gary V. Reenergized Manila" will be held at the Newport World Resorts on February 14 and 15 with guests Yeng Constantino and his daughter Kiana Valenciano.

"Get ready for a high-powered celebration of music and passion as Gary Valenciano fills Valentine’s Day with Pure Energy! Catch 'GARY V. REENERGIZED MANILA' this February 14 and 15 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Newport World Resorts," it said.

The concert will be directed by his son Paolo Valenciano, with Mon Faustino as musical director.

Ticket prices range from P1,800 to P9,800.

RELATED VIDEO: