LOOK: Sharon Cuneta shows off slimmer figure in new swimsuit photo

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta took to social media to proudly show off her figure as she posed in her swimsuit following a dip in the pool.

In her personal Instagram page, Cuneta revealed that her swimsuit is now size 10, all thanks to the diet she’s been following for years.

“I haven’t been a 10 in many years. My normal size when I was thin was 6 or 8 and I would panic na pag 8! Now to get to size 6 means I need to lose the last 20 lbs,” she wrote.

After so many years of her trying to get rid all her extra weight where she lost some 60 to 80 pounds, Cuneta said that losing another 20 “does not seem like too much work anymore.”

She wrote: “Please pray for me. Then WATCH ME. Hah!”

“Thank You Lord for that all-important bonk on the head before 2020 ended that knocked me into my senses -- now it’s even been helping me lose weight! Nyahaha! Galing ng Diyos talaga,” she added.

The screen veteran then thanked all her followers for all the love they have been sending her way before using the hashtag #Sharon2021, indicating that a new her has been reborn this year.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Cuneta became sentimental as she shared that her swimsuit in the photo is almost the same as the one she wore in the 1983 romantic drama movie “Friends In Love.”

“As in almost akala ko nga exacto! Still love it,” she said.

On Sunday, Cuneta revealed that she is currently taking some time off as she marks her 55th birthday this week.

“Made it through all the trials of 2020. Helped happily as much as I could, got hurt, even by some I trusted and loved most; lost people I loved, lost friends but made new ones. Treasuring my most loyal friends more. Birthday’s coming up and I chose to leave the city,” she said.

Cuneta said she needed to “get away and let go of all things and people negative and toxic” as she prepares to welcome another year in her life.

“Thank God for this opportunity and for huge lessons He woke me up to just before the end of the past year! Needed this. The beach, a pool villa. Heck I deserve this! Nothing like fresh, clean air and a COVID-free environment! Before going back to reality and doing what I can for others,” she said.

For Cuneta, it is also important to put yourself first sometimes.

Without actually revealing where she is spending some quiet time, Cuneta shared: “Thank God for places like this - my happy place in the country for decades now.”

