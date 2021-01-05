'It's time': Janella Salvador posts photo with baby

MANILA – Janella Salvador teased her fans on Tuesday afternoon with a photo of her carrying a baby which she posted on social media.

“It’s time,” she simply wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, before saying she will be uploading something at 8 p.m.

While she did not say in her post if the baby is hers, several netizens already congratulated Salvador.

Among them is Alex Gonzaga, who wrote: “Aaaawwww mama janella!!”

The 22-year-old actress has been spending time with her boyfriend Markus Paterson in the United Kingdom, where she allegedly gave birth.

It was only last September when she and Paterson first revealed their relationship to the public.

They did this through Instagram, where Paterson posted a video of him and Salvador intimately dancing which he captioned "my 🌍" (my world).

In her own page, Salvador also shared her love for Paterson as she uploaded a sweet photo of them in Japan.

In October 2019, amid speculations about their budding romance, Paterson refused to confirm his relationship with Salvador on "Tonight With Boy Abunda," saying it was not yet the right time.

"We don't hide from anyone but right now is not just the right time for everything, " he said at the time. "There's always a right time for everything and I strongly believe in that."

Paterson also said in a separate interview that he prefers not to work with Salvador on any project to keep his personal and professional life completely separate.

“I like to keep my personal life and my work life far from each other. I wouldn’t mind working with her maybe sometime in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salvador also told ABS-CBN News at the time that she prefers to keep quiet about her personal life.

"I'd rather not talk about it kasi nga ayaw ko maggawa ng statement masyado. So, I'd rather keep it low-key kung anuman 'yon," Salvador said. What is certain, according to Salvador at the time, is that she is happy.

Paterson started his showbiz career after joining ABS-CBN's talent search "Pinoy Boyband Superstar."

