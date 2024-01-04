Liza Soberano marks 26th birthday with concept photos

From Liza Soberano's Instagram page

Happy birthday, Liza!

The actress marked her 26th birthday by posting a series of edgy photos taken by celebrity photographer Shaira Luna a year ago on her Instagram account.

“They say ‘You can’t have your cake and eat it too’ but life is short so watch me try. Here’s to 26!!” Liza wrote in the caption.

She went on: “Been holding on to these amazing concept photos I shot with the incredible @shairaluna a year ago. We were even joking about using them for my 26th birthday post. Jokes on you team, I can finally put these to good use.”

Soberano also thanked those who sent her “loving messages."

The actress said she’s “grateful for everyone who makes me feel special by showing their love and support today and everyday!”