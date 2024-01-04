Here are the adorable celebrity babies born in 2023

1. Kitchie Nadal OPM rocker Kitchie Nadal introduced her second child Iago with her husband, Spanish journalist Carlo Lopez in December 2023. The "Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin" hitmaker and her husband already have a son.

2. Marlann Flores and Bryan Santos Celebrity couple Bryan Santos and Marlann Flores welcomed their first child Olivia Mikaela on June 26, 2023. Santos and Flores tied the knot January 4, 2022, almost a year after they got engaged. They met on the set of 2010 fantasy series "Imortal."

3. Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano Actress-host Toni Gonzaga and her husband director Paul Soriano welcomed their second baby, Paulina Celestine, in August 2023. Gonzaga and Soriano, who got married in 2015, have six-year-old son Seve.

4. Valerie Concepcion Actress Valerie Concepcion and her husband Francis Sunga welcomed their first baby, Viktor Francis, on October 25. Baby Viktor is the second child of Concepcion, who also has a daughter, Heather, from a previous relationship.

5. Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos Actor-politician Jason Abalos and his wife Vickie Rushton announced the arrival of their first child, Knoa Alexander, on August 14. In 2022, after 10 years of being in a relationship, Abalos and Rushton exchanged wedding vows at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Silang, Cavite.

6. Lovely Abella and Benj Manalo Actress Lovely Abella has given birth to her first baby boy Liam Emmanuel with husband Benj Manalo last September 15. Before getting married in January 2021, Abella and Manalo each had a child from their previous relationships -- Crisha and Nathan, respectively.

7. Kris Bernal Actress Kris Bernal gave birth to her first child with husband Perry Choi last August 15. The actress named her baby girl Hailee Lucca. Bernal and Choi tied the knot in a church wedding in September 2021.

8. Pamu Pamorada “Pinoy Big Brother” graduate and actress Pamu Pamorada gave birth to her first child with Mitchell Hapin in April 2023. She named her child Zaia.

9. Roxanne Barcelo In September 2023, Roxanne Barcelo introduced her second child, Theodore Antonio, months after she gave birth. Barcelo and her husband welcomed their firstborn Cinco in June 2021.

10. Andi Manzano Andi Manzano gave birth to her third child on May 11. Manzano and her husband, businessman GP Reyes, named their newest bundle of joy Esmeralda Lucia.

11. Iza Calzado Actress Iza Calzado gave birth to her first child with husband Ben Wintle on January 26, 2023. They named their baby girl, Deia Amihan. Calzado and Wintle tied the knot in December 2018.

12. Bianca King It was last March when actress Bianca King announced that she has given birth to her first child with her husband Ralph Wintle. The couple named their child, Sadie Harlow.

13: Trina Legaspi Actress Trina Legaspi gave birth to her first child with husband Ryan Jarina in March 2023. The couple named their baby girl, Kaela. The former “Goin’ Bulilit” star and her husband tied the knot in November 2021.

14. Patrick Sugui and Aeriel Garcia Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Patrick Sugui and social media influencer Aeriel Garcia announced the arrival of their their baby girl last July. They named their daughter Olivia Robin.

15. Paolo Valenciano and Samantha Godinez The Valencianos were blessed with the arrival of the newest member of their family — Luciano Mikael “Luch” Godinez Valenciano on February 3, 2023. Luch is the baby boy of director Paolo Valenciano and his wife, content creator Samantha Godinez.

16. LJ Moreno and Jimmy Alapag Actress LJ Moreno and her husband Jimmy Alapag welcomed their fourth child in January 2023. They named the newest member of their family Cayson Amory.

17. JC de Vera Actor JC de Vera introduced his second child with wife Rikkah Cruz last June. They named their baby girl Laura. The couple's first child, Lana Athena, turned 5 last April.

18: Melissa Ricks Actress Melissa Ricks gave birth to her second child -- her first with husband, Michael Macatangay on January 14. Ricks and her husband named their baby girl Mikaela.

19. Katarina Rodriguez On January 29, former Miss World Philippines Katarina Rodriguez gave birth to her second child with businessman Niño Barbers. They named their newest bundle of joy -- Clara Amal.

20. Sharifa Akeel Former beauty queen Sharifa Akeel gave birth to her a baby girl with her husband, Maguindanao 2nd District Rep. Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu on August 24. They named their daughter Princess Salwa.

21. Rachel Peters Former beauty queen Rachel Peters announced the arrival of her baby boy Luis Andres in July 2023. Baby Luis is Peters' second child with husband Migz Villafuerte.

22. Alfred Vargas Actor-politician Alfred Vargas and his wife Yasmine Espiritu welcomed their fourth child on December 26. They named their baby girl Aura Sofia.