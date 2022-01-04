Filmmaker Sigfreid Barros-Sanchez dies at 46

Filmmaker Sigfreid Barros-Sanchez. Photo from his Facebook page

MANILA -- Prolific independent scriptwriter and filmmaker Sigfreid Barros-Sanchez, better known for his films “Lasponggols,” “Huling Biyahe” and other movies, has passed on 46.

His wife, Kaye, told ABS-CBN News Tuesday that Barros-Sanchez expired at around 6 p.m. on January 3 at the Philippine Heart Center due to stroke, kidney illness and other complications.

“He had been comatose for 11 days,“ Kaye recounted. “I was asked by the doctors if we could revive him but I said no more dahil bugbog na katawan niya.”

Barros-Sanchez had a solid track record as a filmmaker since he wrote and directed “Lasponggols” for the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival in 2005. This was followed by “Anak Ni Brocka” for the Cinema One Originals film festival in 2005, “In Bangka Ha Ut Sin Duwa Sapah” for the Sineng Pambansa film festival in 2012, and “Ang Gitaristang Hindi Marunong Magskala” for the Cine Totoo Philippine International Documentary film festival in 2014.

He also directed “Tsardyer,” the Aksyon Star segment of “Imahe Nasyon,” “Ang Mga Kidnaper Ni Ronnie Lazaro,” and “Magtanggol.”



Barros-Sanchez was also credited as writer-collaborator of “Prosti” with Erik Matti, “Baklad” with Topel Lee, among others. He also megged TV shows and commercials on the side.

“My heart is broken. He was one of the most creative minds in the industry with his unique approaches to filmmaking,“ Epy Quizon, Barros-Sanchez's kumpare, told ABS-CBN News.

The actor was part of the late director’s projects including “Lasponggols,” “Boso” and “Ang Mga Kidnaper ni Ronnie Lazaro.” They were also classmates in Ricky Lee’s writing workshops. “He’s not only a dear friend, he’s also a big loss to the industry.”

The director’s family is still finalizing funeral arrangements in Quezon City this week.