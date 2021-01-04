KC Concepcion flaunts curves in photos of El Nido getaway

MANILA — KC Concepcion is starting the new year with a scenic beach getaway, flaunting her curves in a series of photos on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actress is seen frolicking in the crystal clear waters of El Nido, Palawan, wearing a swimsuit and some eye-catching jewelry, in a number of shots.

A couple of snaps also show her aboard a yacht.

“My kind of freedom, my kind of happy,” she wrote.

Earlier photos indicate that Concepcion welcomed 2021 at the same resort in Palawan.

“This year we learned that when faced with hard times, it’s our choice to either sink, or swim. Keep swimming,” she captioned one of her New Year’s Eve photos.

“To reap the rewards of the lessons learned in 2020 is the hope for the new year ahead.”

In the past year, Concepcion notably sought to inspire her followers with messages about body positivity and self-esteem.

Last August, she spoke of embracing her curves and “ultra feminine shape,” after admittedly once getting affected “mentally, emotionally, and physically” by body-shaming comments.

