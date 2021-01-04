'I deserve this': Sharon Cuneta takes much-needed break ahead of birthday

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta is taking some time off the hustle and bustle of the city life as she marks her 55th birthday this week.

On Instagram, the screen veteran shared a photo of a pool from an undisclosed location saying she needed and deserves this break.

“Made it through all the trials of 2020. Helped happily as much as I could, got hurt, even by some I trusted and loved most; lost people I loved, lost friends but made new ones. Treasuring my most loyal friends more. Birthday’s coming up and I chose to leave the city,” she said.

Cuneta said she needed to “get away and let go of all things and people negative and toxic” as she embarks on another year in her life.

“Thank God for this opportunity and for huge lessons He woke me up to just before the end of the past year! Needed this. The beach, a pool villa. Heck I deserve this! Nothing like fresh, clean air and a COVID-free environment! Before going back to reality and doing what I can for others,” she said.

For Cuneta, it is also important to put yourself first sometimes.

Without actually revealing where she is spending some quiet time, Cuneta shared: “Thank God for places like this - my happy place in the country for decades now.”

Divulging her birthday wish, Cuneta wrote: “Happy boitday to me in a few days! Love you all! May God shower us with blessings and give us strength and faith.”

