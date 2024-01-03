'Parasite' star Song Kang-ho leads Disney+ series 'Uncle Samsik'

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho. Photo courtesy of Disney+

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho, best known for starring in the acclaimed film "Parasite," is set to star in the Disney+ original period drama "Uncle Samsik,"

Set in the 1960s, the 16-episode series follows Kim San, an idealist who is "driven to turn his country’s fortunes around," Disney+ said in a press release.

San attracts the attention of Park Doo-chil, described as a "shady fixer who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his boss' goals."

"Together, the pair will form an uneasy alliance, navigating the complexities of the established system, united by their shared goal of a prosperous future," Disney+ said.

Song will take on the role of Doo-chil, also known as the titular "Uncle Samsik," while Byun Yo-han (from "Six Flying Dragons" and "Mr. Sunshine") plays the ambitious San.

Disney+ has yet to disclose the exact premiere date, only saying the show will be released within the year.

Song is a renowned actor who starred in films such as "Memories of Murder," "The Host," and "Snowpiercer," among others.

The 56-year-old actor gained international prominence through the 2019 film "Parasite," in which he played the patriarch to a poor family that infiltrates the home of a wealthy family.

In 2020, Song was awarded Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance in "Broker," about a man trying sell an abandoned child.

