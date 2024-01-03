Larawan mula sa Instagram account ni Alden Richards.

MAYNILA — Tinanggi ni Alden Richards na kinasal at may anak sila ng dating ka-love team na si Maine Mendoza.

Inamin ni Richards na akala niya na tatahimik na ang kanilang buhay ng lumabas ang balita na nobyo na ni Mendoza ang aktor na si Arjo Atayde.

"All along akala ko by the time na, of course, Maine and Arjo and they became public and they got married eventually ...Nandiyan pa rin 'yun (mga tsismis)," aniya sa panayam kay Toni Gonzaga.

Bilang paglilinaw, tinanggi muli ng aktor ang mga spekulasyon.

"I already said my piece about this. It's not true. Wala pong katotohanan lahat. Wala po kaming anak. We never got married. We don't have a love child. But right now po I'm at a point na, masaya po sila roon eh, tatanggalin ko pa ba?" ani Richards.

"Ira-rub ko pa ba sa mga buhay nila na, 'wala nga, huwag kayong makulit.' I'm not that kind of person. I always support the happiness of people," dagdag pa niya.

Kwento ni Richards, nakausap niya rin si Mendoza bago pa ito ikasal kay Atayde.

“Maine and I had a heart-to-heart conversation recently, before she got married. Then I told her everything. That at the end of the day, it’s your differences whether you’ll make it or not, and your priorities in life,” aniya.

Importante para kay Richards na maging tahimik ang kanyang buhay.

"I have my life right now, I have my peace, I'm happy perfectly with what I have, what I'm able to do at the moment. I seize every opportunity, sayang, there's time for that."

