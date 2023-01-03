Trina Candaza takes swipe at Carlo Aquino anew?

Photos from Trina Candaza and Carlo Aquino's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Trina Candaza took a trip down memory lane as she said goodbye to 2022, which was marked by personal milestones – and heartbreak.

In an Instagram post to celebrate New Year, Candaza appeared to have taken a swipe anew at her former partner Carlo Aquino.

“Before leaving 2022, I want to look back and be reminded of all the things that happened to me, to us rather. So I will be reminded of how I braved through it all,” Candaza said.

“We lost someone whom I thought will be the man who will always keep us safe, someone who will protect us. But little did I know he will be the one who is very excited to remove us from his life.”

Although she did not name Aquino in the post, it could be remembered that the couple separated in 2022.

They were first rumored to have separated in January of last year, when the latter started sharing cryptic posts pertaining to another woman.

Candaza and their daughter Mithi then moved into a new home that same month, notably without mention of Aquino, fueling speculation that they have parted ways. The actor confirmed their separation in April.

Furthermore, Candaza also highlighted in her New Year’s message the opportunities and blessings that came her way in the same year.

This includes scoring some endorsements, purchasing a car, a bag, and opening new small businesses.

“Thank you to all the people who have helped me and Mithi, you know who you are, we love you and we are very grateful for all the help and love. 2022, you are the year that built me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Aquino is being linked to actress Charlie Dizon recently after the two were seen cozy with each other in a group photo.

The images, taken during a “holiday dinner,” show Dizon with a group of friends, including Aquino. Fans, however, were quick to point out the affectionate pose of the two Kapamilya stars, with their arms tangled.

Aquino previously shared a photo with Dizon in November, but that appeared to be a still from their recently announced movie, Black Sheep’s “Love on a Budget.”

