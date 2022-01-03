What’s in store for Kapamilya stars in 2022? Feng shui expert makes forecast

MANILA – As Chinese New Year approaches, feng shui expert Hanz Cua once again shared his predictions about some of the most popular Kapamilya stars and love teams.

In an episode of DJ Jhai Ho’s “Hotspot,” Cua said the Year of the Water Tiger is looking bright for “Magandang Buhay” hosts Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros.

He even mentioned that Magdangal might have a new addition to her family, while Estrada’s family will be blessed this year. Cantiveros, meanwhile, would probably acquire another property or open a business.

Cua also predicted that Dimples Romana will have continuous success in her career and projects. As for Coco Martin, Cua believes his long-running series “Ang Probinsyano” will register higher ratings.

He sees the same thing for Vice Ganda and Kim Chiu, who will probably grow their investments this year.

As for various Kapamilya love teams, Cua predicts Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes will continue to soar as each love team continues to work together.

Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz, meantime, are predicted to have a big, successful project around August, September or October. Their cards, however, also showed that they have to look after their health.

Furthermore, Cua predicts that Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will have a new property, and their projects, both as a pair and individually, will be successful.

As for Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, Cua said they are showing good compatibility, but the actress is predicted to be the one bringing in the luck for the two of them.

The same is true with regard to compatibility between Charlie Dizon and Joshua Garcia, hence it is predicted that if they team up anew in a project, it would be successful.

Towards the end of the video, Cua emphasized that success still depends on a person’s hard work.