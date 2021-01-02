‘MMK’: Less tears, more ‘kilig’ in first episode of 2021

Angel Aquino and Adrian Alandy star in this episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya” focusing on finding out whether it's worth it to love again after a heartbreak.

MANILA — A few years back, “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (MMK) ran an episode featuring a single mom’s difficult journey to achieving success in Dubai.

Now, to start off 2021, the drama anthology returned to the story of Vagelyn (played by Angel Aquino) —this time, focusing on how she found love in the shape of her school bully.

The idea is to show that while the risk is there, there is happiness to be found in second chances.

In a nutshell, Vagelyn has it all: she still has her job at a luxury hotel, her three kids are all happy, and they just moved in to their new, swanky place. She is starting to feel lonely, though, which was why she began going on dates again. This leads to her crossing paths with her school bully, Janwell (Adrian Alandy), via a random online chat.

Eventually, the two meet in Dubai and they start dating.

It’s a refreshingly quick-paced love story: beginning from how Vagelyn thought they were just playing out a “joke,” before moving to Janwell doing everything to prove his love is real —even to Vagelyn’s kids—, and then concluding by tackling the distrust issues, from failed relationships, bubbling to the surface right after they got engaged.

Not for those who want tears, but for those looking for reassurance about the beautiful possibilities of second chances.

The replay of the episode can be viewed on iWant-TFC.