Jae has left the South Korean band Day6, its agency, JYP Entertainment, announced Saturday.

In a statement posted on the fan community board for Day6, JYPE said Jae's terminated his contract on Dec. 31, 2021 due to personal circumstances, leaving both his group and the agency.

JYPE said it decided to respect Jae's decision following a discussion.

It also said it will continue supporting Jae in his future endeavors.

Born Park Jae-hyung, Jae debuted with Day6 in 2015 as its guitarist and vocalist.

With his departure from the group, Day6 is now only composed of members Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon.

Another member, Junhyeok, left the group in 2016.

They last visited Manila in 2019 for a concert.