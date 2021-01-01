‘Quezon’s Game’ wins big at 7th Urduja Heritage Film Awards

MANILA — “Quezon’s Game,” the Star Cinema film about President Manuel L. Quezon’s legacy of welcoming Jewish refugees to the Philippines during the Holocaust, won nine trophies at the recent 7th Urduja Heritage Film Awards.
The 2019 biopic by Matthew Rosen was awarded best heritage film, alongside Brillante Mendoza’s “Mindanao,” Eduardo Roy Jr.’s “Lola Igna,” and Alvin Yapan’s “Culion.”
“Quezon’s Game” also clinched the trophies for best actor (Raymond Bagatsing), best supporting actor (Billy Ray Gallion), and best supporting actress (Rachel Alejandro).
Aside from being named best director, Rosen was also recognized with awards for cinematography and production design. His son, Dean Rosen, fetched the best screenplay award, also for “Quezon’s Game.”
Similarly fetching multiple awards are “Culion” amd “Lola Igna” with five each, and “Mindanao” and Cathy Garcia-Molina’s “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with four each.
The trophies will be handed out to winners at a forthcoming ceremony coinciding with Urduja Film Festival School and Open Film Competition, organizers said.
Below is the full list of winners:
Best Heritage Film:
- QUEZON’S GAME
- MINDANAO
- LOLA IGNA
- CULION
Jury Prize:
- ISKA (Drama)
- METAMORPHOSIS, MGA BATANG POS (Advocacy)
- HELLO LOVE GOODBYE (Romance)
- BABAE AT BARIL, WATCH ME KILL, DEAD KIDS (Suspense/Thriller)
Best Actor:
- RAYMOND BAGATSING, Quezon’s Game
- ALLEN DIZON, Mindanao
- ALDEN RICHARDS, Hello Love Goodbye
Best Actress:
- JUDY ANN SANTOS, Mindanao
- IZA CALZADO, Culion
- JANINE GUTIERREZ, Babae at Baril
Best Supporting Actor:
- YVES FLORES, Lola Igna
- BILLY RAY GALLION, Quezon’s Game
- MIKE LIWAG, Culion
Best Supporting Actress:
- RACHEL ALEJANDRO, Quezon’s Game
- JACLYN JOSE, Khalel 15
- SUZETTE RANILLO, Culion
Best Actor in Comedy or Musical:
- CARLO AQUINO, Isa Pa With Feelings
- ENCHONG DEE, Elise
- NAR CABICO, Akin Ang Korona
Best Actress in Comedy or Musical:
- ANGIE FERRO, Lola Igna
- SUE RAMIREZ, Cuddle Weather
- GABBI GARCIA, Last Song Syndrome
Best Director:
- MATTHEW ROSEN, Quezon’s Game
- BRILLANTE MENDOZA, Mindanao
- EDUARDO ROY, Lola Igna
- ALVIN YAPAN, Culion
Best New Lead Actor:
- GOLD AZERON, Metamorphosis
- ROYCE CABRERA, Fuccbois
- JEROME PONCE, Finding You
Best New Lead Actress:
- RUBY RUIZ, Iska
- SUE PRADO, Alma Ata
- LOUISE DE LOS REYES, Hanggang Kailan
Best Young Actor:
- ELIJAH CANLAS, Khalel 15
- LOUISE ABUEL, Edward
- JANSEN MAGPUSAO, John Denver Trending
- KELVIN MIRANDA, Dead Kids
Best Young Actress:
- THERESE MALVAR, Distance
- BARBARA MIGUEL, Gasping for Air
- GABBY PADILLA, Khalel 15
- ANDREA BRILLANTES, Banal
Best Actor in a Cameo Role:
- WILLIAM LORENZO, Hello Love Goodbye
- JC SANTOS, Babae At Baril
- AUDIE GEMORA, Quezon’s Game
Best Actress in a Cameo Role:
- MERRYL SORIANO, Lola Igna
- SUZETTE RANILLO, Jowable
- MARICEL LAXA PANGILINAN, Hello Love Goodbye
Best New Performer:
- FINO HERRERA, Mga Batang Pos
- CARLOS DALA, Gasping for Air
- RAVEN MOLINA, Mga Batang Pos
- IVAN PADILLA, 12
Best Cinematography:
- MATTHEW ROSEN, Quezon’s Game
Best Production Design:
- MATTHEW ROSEN, Quezon’s Game
Best Screenplay:
- DEAN ROSEN, Quezon’s Game
Quezon's Game, Urduja Heritage Film Awards, Raymond Bagatsing, Matthew Rosen, Star Cinema