‘Quezon’s Game’ wins big at 7th Urduja Heritage Film Awards

Raymond Bagatsing stars as Manuel L. Quezon in ‘Quezon’s Game.’ Star Cinema/Kinetek

MANILA — “Quezon’s Game,” the Star Cinema film about President Manuel L. Quezon’s legacy of welcoming Jewish refugees to the Philippines during the Holocaust, won nine trophies at the recent 7th Urduja Heritage Film Awards.

The 2019 biopic by Matthew Rosen was awarded best heritage film, alongside Brillante Mendoza’s “Mindanao,” Eduardo Roy Jr.’s “Lola Igna,” and Alvin Yapan’s “Culion.”

“Quezon’s Game” also clinched the trophies for best actor (Raymond Bagatsing), best supporting actor (Billy Ray Gallion), and best supporting actress (Rachel Alejandro).

Aside from being named best director, Rosen was also recognized with awards for cinematography and production design. His son, Dean Rosen, fetched the best screenplay award, also for “Quezon’s Game.”

Similarly fetching multiple awards are “Culion” amd “Lola Igna” with five each, and “Mindanao” and Cathy Garcia-Molina’s “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with four each.

The trophies will be handed out to winners at a forthcoming ceremony coinciding with Urduja Film Festival School and Open Film Competition, organizers said.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Heritage Film:

QUEZON’S GAME

MINDANAO

LOLA IGNA

CULION

Jury Prize:

ISKA (Drama)

METAMORPHOSIS, MGA BATANG POS (Advocacy)

HELLO LOVE GOODBYE (Romance)

BABAE AT BARIL, WATCH ME KILL, DEAD KIDS (Suspense/Thriller)

Best Actor:

RAYMOND BAGATSING, Quezon’s Game

ALLEN DIZON, Mindanao

ALDEN RICHARDS, Hello Love Goodbye

Best Actress:

JUDY ANN SANTOS, Mindanao

IZA CALZADO, Culion

JANINE GUTIERREZ, Babae at Baril

Best Supporting Actor:

YVES FLORES, Lola Igna

BILLY RAY GALLION, Quezon’s Game

MIKE LIWAG, Culion

Best Supporting Actress:

RACHEL ALEJANDRO, Quezon’s Game

JACLYN JOSE, Khalel 15

SUZETTE RANILLO, Culion

Best Actor in Comedy or Musical:

CARLO AQUINO, Isa Pa With Feelings

ENCHONG DEE, Elise

NAR CABICO, Akin Ang Korona

Best Actress in Comedy or Musical:

ANGIE FERRO, Lola Igna

SUE RAMIREZ, Cuddle Weather

GABBI GARCIA, Last Song Syndrome

Best Director:

MATTHEW ROSEN, Quezon’s Game

BRILLANTE MENDOZA, Mindanao

EDUARDO ROY, Lola Igna

ALVIN YAPAN, Culion

Best New Lead Actor:

GOLD AZERON, Metamorphosis

ROYCE CABRERA, Fuccbois

JEROME PONCE, Finding You

Best New Lead Actress:

RUBY RUIZ, Iska

SUE PRADO, Alma Ata

LOUISE DE LOS REYES, Hanggang Kailan

Best Young Actor:

ELIJAH CANLAS, Khalel 15

LOUISE ABUEL, Edward

JANSEN MAGPUSAO, John Denver Trending

KELVIN MIRANDA, Dead Kids

Best Young Actress:

THERESE MALVAR, Distance

BARBARA MIGUEL, Gasping for Air

GABBY PADILLA, Khalel 15

ANDREA BRILLANTES, Banal

Best Actor in a Cameo Role:

WILLIAM LORENZO, Hello Love Goodbye

JC SANTOS, Babae At Baril

AUDIE GEMORA, Quezon’s Game

Best Actress in a Cameo Role:

MERRYL SORIANO, Lola Igna

SUZETTE RANILLO, Jowable

MARICEL LAXA PANGILINAN, Hello Love Goodbye

Best New Performer:

FINO HERRERA, Mga Batang Pos

CARLOS DALA, Gasping for Air

RAVEN MOLINA, Mga Batang Pos

IVAN PADILLA, 12

Best Cinematography:

MATTHEW ROSEN, Quezon’s Game

Best Production Design:

MATTHEW ROSEN, Quezon’s Game

Best Screenplay: