‘Quezon’s Game’ wins big at 7th Urduja Heritage Film Awards

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2021 01:02 AM

Raymond Bagatsing stars as Manuel L. Quezon in ‘Quezon’s Game.’ Star Cinema/Kinetek

MANILA — “Quezon’s Game,” the Star Cinema film about President Manuel L. Quezon’s legacy of welcoming Jewish refugees to the Philippines during the Holocaust, won nine trophies at the recent 7th Urduja Heritage Film Awards.

The 2019 biopic by Matthew Rosen was awarded best heritage film, alongside Brillante Mendoza’s “Mindanao,” Eduardo Roy Jr.’s “Lola Igna,” and Alvin Yapan’s “Culion.”

“Quezon’s Game” also clinched the trophies for best actor (Raymond Bagatsing), best supporting actor (Billy Ray Gallion), and best supporting actress (Rachel Alejandro).

Aside from being named best director, Rosen was also recognized with awards for cinematography and production design. His son, Dean Rosen, fetched the best screenplay award, also for “Quezon’s Game.”

Similarly fetching multiple awards are “Culion” amd “Lola Igna” with five each, and “Mindanao” and Cathy Garcia-Molina’s “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with four each.

The trophies will be handed out to winners at a forthcoming ceremony coinciding with Urduja Film Festival School and Open Film Competition, organizers said.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Heritage Film:

  • QUEZON’S GAME
  • MINDANAO
  • LOLA IGNA
  • CULION

Jury Prize:

  • ISKA (Drama)
  • METAMORPHOSIS, MGA BATANG POS (Advocacy)
  • HELLO LOVE GOODBYE (Romance)
  • BABAE AT BARIL, WATCH ME KILL, DEAD KIDS (Suspense/Thriller)

Best Actor:

  • RAYMOND BAGATSING, Quezon’s Game
  • ALLEN DIZON, Mindanao
  • ALDEN RICHARDS, Hello Love Goodbye

Best Actress:

  • JUDY ANN SANTOS, Mindanao
  • IZA CALZADO, Culion
  • JANINE GUTIERREZ, Babae at Baril

Best Supporting Actor:

  • YVES FLORES, Lola Igna
  • BILLY RAY GALLION, Quezon’s Game
  • MIKE LIWAG, Culion

Best Supporting Actress:

  • RACHEL ALEJANDRO, Quezon’s Game
  • JACLYN JOSE, Khalel 15
  • SUZETTE RANILLO, Culion

Best Actor in Comedy or Musical:

  • CARLO AQUINO, Isa Pa With Feelings
  • ENCHONG DEE, Elise
  • NAR CABICO, Akin Ang Korona

Best Actress in Comedy or Musical:

  • ANGIE FERRO, Lola Igna
  • SUE RAMIREZ, Cuddle Weather
  • GABBI GARCIA, Last Song Syndrome

Best Director:

  • MATTHEW ROSEN, Quezon’s Game
  • BRILLANTE MENDOZA, Mindanao
  • EDUARDO ROY, Lola Igna
  • ALVIN YAPAN, Culion

Best New Lead Actor:

  • GOLD AZERON, Metamorphosis
  • ROYCE CABRERA, Fuccbois
  • JEROME PONCE, Finding You

Best New Lead Actress:

  • RUBY RUIZ, Iska
  • SUE PRADO, Alma Ata
  • LOUISE DE LOS REYES, Hanggang Kailan

Best Young Actor:

  • ELIJAH CANLAS, Khalel 15
  • LOUISE ABUEL, Edward
  • JANSEN MAGPUSAO, John Denver Trending
  • KELVIN MIRANDA, Dead Kids

Best Young Actress:

  • THERESE MALVAR, Distance
  • BARBARA MIGUEL, Gasping for Air
  • GABBY PADILLA, Khalel 15
  • ANDREA BRILLANTES, Banal

Best Actor in a Cameo Role:

  • WILLIAM LORENZO, Hello Love Goodbye
  • JC SANTOS, Babae At Baril
  • AUDIE GEMORA, Quezon’s Game

Best Actress in a Cameo Role:

  • MERRYL SORIANO, Lola Igna
  • SUZETTE RANILLO, Jowable
  • MARICEL LAXA PANGILINAN, Hello Love Goodbye

Best New Performer:

  • FINO HERRERA, Mga Batang Pos
  • CARLOS DALA, Gasping for Air
  • RAVEN MOLINA, Mga Batang Pos
  • IVAN PADILLA, 12

Best Cinematography:

  • MATTHEW ROSEN, Quezon’s Game

Best Production Design:

  • MATTHEW ROSEN, Quezon’s Game

Best Screenplay:

  • DEAN ROSEN, Quezon’s Game
