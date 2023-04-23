Police respond to panic over man with python

Police in the western German city of Bitburg responded to panicked calls about a "lightly-clad man" walking around with a yellow-and-white albino python draped around his neck Sunday.

Police were able to quickly locate the man, who said he just wanted to take his pet python out, "for some fresh air."

Officers said, "upon closer inspection of the snake, we find it poses no threat and may be kept without the need for special permission."

The incident occurred in the Wittlich neighborhood of Bitburg, which is located in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

