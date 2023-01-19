MAWAB, Davao de Oro — Two vloggers were arrested after playing a "fake emergency" prank at a gasoline station in Davao del Oro on Wednesday.

The suspects, who were recording a video for their online content, bought gasoline worth P10 and poured it in an empty plastic bottle.

One of the suspects pretended to drink the “gasoline” which was apparently just an energy drink, and acted sick while puking, which caused alarm.

The gas station staff urgently called for emergency assistance.

When an emergency response team was about to perform first aid on the supposed victim, the vloggers revealed it was just a prank.

The two suspects are facing an alarm and scandal charge under Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code, police said.

“The prank pulled by [the vloggers] which was responded by the MDRRMO for instance could have caused unnecessary disruption should another incident had taken place that need to be responded,” the Police Regional Office XI said in its statement.

The suspects are currently in police custody.

- report from Chrislen Bulosan