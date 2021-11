MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: IKEA opens world's largest outlet in the Philippines

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

After a year’s delay, Swedish furniture giant IKEA on Thursday welcomed shoppers as it opened its first store in the Philippines.

The outlet, boasting 65,000 square meters, is IKEA’s largest store in the world and houses retail operations, a restaurant, a market hall, a warehouse, and a call center for its e-commerce wing.

Even with its “no booking, no shopping policy” a considerable crowd still turned up at the grand opening of IKEA Philippines where health protocols were enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here are some scenes from the opening:

Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Annika Thunborg, Rep. Antonio Calixto, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, IKEA Pasay Store Manager Georg Platzer, and SM Supermalls President Steven Tan attend the opening of the world's largest IKEA store in Pasay on November 25, 2021.