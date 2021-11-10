MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: IKEA shows warehouse ops in PH ahead of much-anticipated store opening

Photos by George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Swedish home furnishing giant gives a tour of its warehouse facility in Pasay City ahead of its much-anticipated store opening.

Founded in 1953 by Ingvar Kamprad in Älmhult, Sweden, Ikea aims to provide affordable, comfortable and well-designed home furnishings to people around the globe. IKEA Pasay City, the brand’s biggest store in the world, is 65,000 square meters. it's big enough to fit 150 basketball courts. It is a 5-story facility located at the SM Mall of Asia grounds.

Ikea PH recently opened its online sites to Philippine customers last November 3, working 24/7 to cater to the growing middle class and a booming residential market in the country. The store is expected to open before the end of the year.

The IKEA building facade in Pasay City on November 10, 2021 as it operates 24/7 to cater to online orders from its customers since November 3. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the warehouse operation inside the IKEA building in Pasay City on November 10, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News