Protesters call on G20 to tax rich

MULTIMEDIA

Tax justice campaigners denounce G20 tax deal

Romy Mariano, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Tax justice campaigners join a protest action in Quezon City on Saturday denouncing the supposed “tax deal of the rich” by the G20 before the People's Assembly for Tax Justice. The People's Assembly for Tax Justice is calling for the rich to be taxed and for new tax rules to be negotiated by a UN tax body.