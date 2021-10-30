Protesters call on G20 to tax rich

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Tax justice campaigners denounce G20 tax deal Romy Mariano, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 30 2021 03:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tax justice campaigners join a protest action in Quezon City on Saturday denouncing the supposed “tax deal of the rich” by the G20 before the People's Assembly for Tax Justice. The People's Assembly for Tax Justice is calling for the rich to be taxed and for new tax rules to be negotiated by a UN tax body. Read More: G20 protest tax protest tax justice /news/10/30/21/50m-fully-vaccinated-in-ph-doable-by-yearend-official/life/10/30/21/last-call-if-you-want-to-celebrate-oktoberfest-2021/business/10/30/21/gasolina-may-higit-p1-hike-diesel-kerosene-may-rollback/news/10/30/21/babae-inabot-ng-panganganak-sa-bangka-sa-samar/news/10/30/21/1-million-astrazeneca-covid-jabs-from-japan-arrive-in-ph