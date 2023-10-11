MULTIMEDIA
San Juan holds Mega Job Fair
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 11 2023 04:37 PM | Updated as of Oct 11 2023 04:59 PM
San Juan City holds a Mega Job Fair, participated by 62 companies, at the newly inaugurated Lifestyle Annex in Greenhills Mall, San Juan City, on Wednesday. The mega job fair serves as a one-stop shop for job seekers, as partner agencies from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Social Security System (SSS), the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), PhilHealth, and PagIBIG Fund set up booths to provide assistance.
