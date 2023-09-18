Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Government urged to invest in local food production Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 18 2023 04:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Farmers, fisherfolk and food security advocates join a protest caravan from Quezon City to the Department of Finance along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Monday. The group urged the government to increase the budget for farmers to strengthen local food production instead of reducing importation tariffs which they said only favors agriculture and rice importers. Read More: farmers local food production rice tariffication farmers protest /sports/09/18/23/guiao-elated-to-integrate-rookie-bigs-into-ros-system/news/09/18/23/state-run-ptv-eyes-top-2-network-slot-in-2024/entertainment/09/18/23/sf9s-rowoon-to-halt-group-activities-to-focus-on-acting/news/09/18/23/kapisanan-ng-mga-vloggers-iminungkahi/entertainment/09/18/23/hip-hop-artist-omar-baliw-owes-success-to-wife