MULTIMEDIA

Government urged to invest in local food production

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Farmers, fisherfolk and food security advocates join a protest caravan from Quezon City to the Department of Finance along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Monday. The group urged the government to increase the budget for farmers to strengthen local food production instead of reducing importation tariffs which they said only favors agriculture and rice importers.