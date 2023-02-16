MULTIMEDIA

Virtual ship tour at Maritime Expo

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A maritime student uses a virtual reality (VR) set-up to tour a ship on exhibit at the Expo Maritime Philippines 2023, at the Harbour Garden Tent at Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Thursday. The convention and exhibition presented job opportunities, as well as sessions on national and international maritime regulations for vessel registry, flag state maritime infrastructure, and regulations established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).