MULTIMEDIA
Virtual ship tour at Maritime Expo
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 16 2023 01:00 PM
A maritime student uses a virtual reality (VR) set-up to tour a ship on exhibit at the Expo Maritime Philippines 2023, at the Harbour Garden Tent at Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Thursday. The convention and exhibition presented job opportunities, as well as sessions on national and international maritime regulations for vessel registry, flag state maritime infrastructure, and regulations established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
