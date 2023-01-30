Marcos signs 5-year Philippine Dev’t Plan

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos signs 5-year Philippine Development Plan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and National Economic and Development Authority Director General Arsenio Balisacan pose for photos during the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023 - 2028 Forum at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Monday. The plan, which will be implemented from 2023 until 2028, includes the current administration’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda which aims to make the Philippines an upper middle-income country by 2025.