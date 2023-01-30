Marcos signs 5-year Philippine Dev’t Plan

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Marcos signs 5-year Philippine Development Plan Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 30 2023 06:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and National Economic and Development Authority Director General Arsenio Balisacan pose for photos during the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023 - 2028 Forum at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Monday. The plan, which will be implemented from 2023 until 2028, includes the current administration’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda which aims to make the Philippines an upper middle-income country by 2025. Marcos OKs 5-year development plan for Philippine economic recovery Read More: Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023 – 2028 Marcos Balicasan /entertainment/02/01/23/miley-cyrus-celebrates-success-of-flowers-single/sports/02/01/23/with-new-coach-at-the-helm-spirits-are-high-in-choco-mucho/life/02/01/23/look-dolly-de-leon-graces-cover-of-tatler-ph/entertainment/02/01/23/marc-anthony-nadia-ferreira-are-now-married/entertainment/02/01/23/these-k-pop-acts-are-releasing-new-music-in-february