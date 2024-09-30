Marcos opens Philippines' first EV battery plant | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Marcos opens Philippines' first EV battery plant

Marcos opens Philippines' first EV battery plant

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
EV
|
electric vehicle
|
automotive
|
cars
|
Bongbong Marcos
|
Marcos Jr
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.