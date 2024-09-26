New Clark City deploys PH's first driverless bus but can it run in Metro Manila? | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
New Clark City deploys PH's first driverless bus but can it run in Metro Manila?
New Clark City deploys PH's first driverless bus but can it run in Metro Manila?
Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 26, 2024 05:28 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
driverless bus
|
autonomous vehicle
|
New Clark City
|
Zenmov
|
Philippines
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.