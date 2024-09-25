House ratifies bicam report on proposed amendments to RTL | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

House ratifies bicam report on proposed amendments to RTL

House ratifies bicam report on proposed amendments to RTL

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
House of Representatives
|
Rice Tariffication Law
|
RTL
|
amendments
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.