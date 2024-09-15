Biz group eyes EPR on used lead acid batteries, other hazardous wastes | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Biz group eyes EPR on used lead acid batteries, other hazardous wastes

Biz group eyes EPR on used lead acid batteries, other hazardous wastes

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Federation of Philippine Industries
|
used lead acid batteries
|
ULAB
|
hazardous wastes
|
DENR
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.