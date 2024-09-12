Funding for North-South Commuter Railway, Bataan-Cavite bridge seen assured under new PH partnership with ADB | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Funding for North-South Commuter Railway, Bataan-Cavite bridge seen assured under new PH partnership with ADB
Funding for North-South Commuter Railway, Bataan-Cavite bridge seen assured under new PH partnership with ADB
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 12, 2024 06:55 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ADB
|
Asian Development Bank
|
North-South Commuter Railway
|
Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge
|
NEDA
|
Marcos Jr.
|
flagship infra
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.