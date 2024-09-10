Privacy watchdog still waiting on MPTC details on data breach | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Privacy watchdog still waiting on MPTC details on data breach

Privacy watchdog still waiting on MPTC details on data breach

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
data breach
|
RFID
|
Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation
|
National Privacy Commission
|
Easytrip
|
MPTC
|
Dominic Ligot
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.