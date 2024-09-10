BIR, business groups sign agreement to improve tax collection | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
BIR, business groups sign agreement to improve tax collection
BIR, business groups sign agreement to improve tax collection
Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 10, 2024 07:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Bureau of Internal Revenue
|
BIR
|
tax
|
business community
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.