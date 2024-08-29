MRT-7 still on track to partially open next year: DOTr | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
MRT-7 still on track to partially open next year: DOTr
MRT-7 still on track to partially open next year: DOTr
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 29, 2024 05:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
MRT-7
|
mass transit
|
railway
|
infrastructure
|
DOTr
|
Bulacan
|
QC
|
Jaime Bautista
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.