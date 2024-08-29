MRT-7 still on track to partially open next year: DOTr | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

MRT-7 still on track to partially open next year: DOTr

MRT-7 still on track to partially open next year: DOTr

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
MRT-7
|
mass transit
|
railway
|
infrastructure
|
DOTr
|
Bulacan
|
QC
|
Jaime Bautista
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.