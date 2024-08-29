BSP terminates contract with national ID supplier | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

BSP terminates contract with national ID supplier

BSP terminates contract with national ID supplier

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 29, 2024 06:59 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
national ID supplier
|
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas
|
BSP
|
PSA
|
Philippine Statistics Authority
|
contract termination
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.