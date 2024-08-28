Fitch gives investment grade 'BBB' rating to Philippines' planned bonds | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Fitch gives investment grade 'BBB' rating to Philippines' planned bonds

Fitch gives investment grade 'BBB' rating to Philippines' planned bonds

Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 28, 2024 04:17 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Fitch Ratings
|
credit rating
|
debt watcher
|
Moody's
|
S&P Ratings
|
BBB rating
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.