Fil-Chi biz group bats for visa-free entry for Chinese tourists | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Fil-Chi biz group bats for visa-free entry for Chinese tourists
Fil-Chi biz group bats for visa-free entry for Chinese tourists
Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 21, 2024 09:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
China
|
Chinese investments
|
Greater Bay Area
|
Filipino-Chinese
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.